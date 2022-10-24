A male dancer and entertainer has pleaded guilty to being involved in a large brawl outside popular Wollongong night spots.
Max Halsey, 27, entered a plea of guilty to one charge of affray stemming from a brawl that spilled out onto Crown Street in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, November 27, 2021.
About 1.10am a group of people left the Mr Crown nightclub and got into a verbal argument with two other groups outside.
The threats descended into a physical fight with multiple melees breaking out between members of the groups.
Soon after, Halsey - who had not been involved in the fights - was approached by two women who attempted to punch him.
Halsey moved the women away in an attempt to distance himself as the melee subsided.
Not long after, at 1.20am a fight again broke out between five to six people from the previous melee near Halsey and moved in front of neighbouring nightclub Ron De Vu.
One of the men involved in the fight moved to the street with another man and the pair began punching each other between two cars.
One man ended up on top of another and two bystanders pulled this man away from the other.
These two men held the man up by each arm and moved in front of a parked car. Halsey walked over, stood in front of the man and threw a punch in the direction of the man who was being held.
The two men then let go of the man who fell to the ground.
Halsey left the scene shortly after but was spoken to by police.
The man who fell to the ground was later taken to hospital, and documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court stated it was not known who caused his injuries.
The following Wednesday, Halsey handed himself in to Wollongong police where he was arrested and taken into custody. He was later granted bail.
A hearing into the matter was scheduled for Wollongong Local Court on Monday, however immediately prior to the hearing Halsey entered a plea of guilty to the charge of affray.
A charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was withdrawn.
Halsey will return to Wollongong Local Court in November for sentencing.
