If you have ever dreamed of solving a crime, or perhaps you are a fan of horror movies and fancied yourself in a starring role, Nightwalk Immersive Horror Wollongong might be for you.
Arrive at a secret pathway at night in Shellharbour using your starting co-ordinates. Armed with your own fully-charged, internet-enabled mobile phone or tablet, head to the light of the candle waiting for you nearby, put in your earbuds or headphones and set off.
Something terrible has happened here and you need to find out what that is. Head along the path ahead to find out the truth.
Night Walk is a unique, fully-immersive journey into a dark story of haunting, deceit and murder, which allows you to move at your own pace alongside a group of people.
Each Night Walk occurs in a secret location. You only receive your starting GPS when you book your tickets.
Look for the hidden evidence as voices guide you from your device, through the darkness, with whispers, sounds, pleas, exclamations, temptations and threats.
Night Walk is suitable for those aged 13 and above. There is some coarse language and adult themes.
Details: Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, at 8pm and 9pm. Tickets are $42.90. Book here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
