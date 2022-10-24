Illawarra Mercury
University of Wollongong allocated $29 million in additional subsidised university places

By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:30am, first published 3:32am
UOW has scored funding for 936 new student places in nursing, teaching and more.

The University of Wollongong has been allocated almost 1000 extra government-supported university places in teaching, nursing and other professions facing skills shortages, in a funding injection worth more than $29 million.

