The University of Wollongong has been allocated almost 1000 extra government-supported university places in teaching, nursing and other professions facing skills shortages, in a funding injection worth more than $29 million.
Minister for Education Jason Clare and Illawarra MPs announced the 936 additional places this morning, which formed part of the Federal Government's election pledge to provide 20,000 extra university places for students under-represented at Australian universities.
University of Wollongong Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said UOW ranked in the top five universities nationally for the number of additional places allocated, and the extra places will support students starting university next year and in 2024.
"We are so excited - this will really extend our capacity to address our mission, addressing populations that don't readily have access to university in some high demand professions," Professor Davidson said.
Some of the additional places will be targeted at UOW's regional campuses in Liverpool, Loftus, the Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands, Batemans Bay and Bega, she said.
The extra places are aimed at professions facing skills shortages, including education and early education, nursing, IT, health professions and engineering.
"These are areas where there is, not just a critical work force shortage, but we know that if we don't have good teachers, we won't have students who are adequately prepared for the future," she said.
A Commonwealth Supported Place is a university place where tuition fees are partially funded by the government by up to 75 per cent, and the rest is covered by student contribution, usually deferred through HECS-HELP loans.
Most domestic students undertaking a bachelor degree course at an Australian public university are covered by a Commonwealth Supported Place, according to the Australian Government.
The additional places will be for students under-represented at universities, including those from poorer backgrounds, Indigenous Australians and students from rural areas.
"Life and careers are not linear - we see so many examples of people who don't get great ATARS come through our college and do just as well at university," she said.
Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said the Illawarra region had "done really well" out of the national funding.
"We announced in the lead up to the election a commitment to 20,000 places across the country - we were lucky to secure 936," Ms Byrnes said.
Ms Byrnes said the additional places were important to address the skills shortage coming out of the COVID pandemic.
