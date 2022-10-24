The IMB Community Foundation marked its 23rd year as the Illawarra and Sydney's grant recipients gathered in Wollongong on Monday.
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan said the projects to be funded were selected after a rigorous process involving more than 400 applicants.
"We get so many applications to sort through and in their own they are all quite good but we do look for grassroots volunteer sustainable projects so that they can make a difference in the community," Mr Ryan said.
The amount granted to each project, he said, is different and dependent on their needs.
"They tell us what the project is and what it will take in terms of money to get the project up and then we assess that," he said.
Anastasia Dounas, heart health check manager at Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute said the funding will help make Australians aware of the risk of heart disease.
"It's capturing people that might not be aware that they are at risk of heart attack or stroke or sudden cardiac arrest," Ms Dounas said.
The project, Ms Dounas said, is aimed at providing mobile heart health checks to the community at various community spots.
"The specialists will essentially check for blood pressure, their cholesterol, their blood sugar to ensure the results don't lie outside the healthy range," she said.
The specialists will talk through the results and even refer participants to their GP if results don't align with normal levels.
The grant recipients from Illawarra included Food for Life Community Care, Frame Running Wollongong, Illawarra Wig Library, UCA - Lifeline South Coast (NSW) Wollongong Mission, Radio for the Print-Handicapped of New South Wales, Rainbow Club Australia, The Man Walk Australia and Wollongong VRA.
"We are a local children's charity and we enable children of the Illawarra with a disability to be able to get up out of their wheelchairs and be able to walk or run with the aid of a frame runner." Ms Jurgielan said.
The grant will go towards growing the fleet of frame runners and getting more equipment.
"Also something new we are doing is we'll be able to use tracking devices to see the results of frame runners in improving stamina and general well-being."
Food For Life Community Care founder Murray Harris expressed his gratitude towards IMB Bank Community Foundation in helping him help the community with affordable groceries.
The money will go towards purchasing a freezer room to store packed hampers and stock.
Mr Ryan said the IMB Bank Community Foundation funding in 2022 will help community groups continue their work to deliver essential services for locals.
"It is a privilege to support people and organisations that donate their time, energy and care to help others in need," he said.
