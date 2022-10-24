A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital after a car crash at a roundabout near Wollongong Golf Club.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Corrimal Street and Swan Street about 2.20pm on Monday, after two cars crashed.
Paramedics took the elderly woman to hospital with possible chest injuries, and assessed three others at the site who did not need further treatment.
The crash momentarily caused traffic congestion and blocked one southbound lane, however NSW Police confirmed the site has now been cleared.
It is understood there is flash flooding on Springhill Road and Corrimal Street.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
