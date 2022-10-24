Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Woman in 80s taken to hospital after car crash at Springhill Rd roundabout

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:29am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of the crash shortly after it was cleared, Springhill Rd with water over the road. Picture by Adam McLean.

A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital after a car crash at a roundabout near Wollongong Golf Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.