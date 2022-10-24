Major weather damages are behind the closure of Beecroft Peninsula, but it won't be shut forever.
Rumours circulating through neighbouring communities on the peninsula have been put to rest by the Defence department, which has confirmed there are no plans to permanently close the area to the public.
In a statement, Defence said works are underway to clear up damages caused by recent severe weather, and popular spots on the peninsula would be closed only until they are fixed.
"There is no proposal to close the Beecroft Peninsula to the public permanently, or to permanently reduce public access at Bundarwa/Beecroft Weapons Range," a Defence spokesperson said.
"At present, the Honeymoon Bay Road is temporarily closed due to weather damage that has rendered it unsafe for use by the public.
"It is scheduled to reopen once the necessary remediation works have been completed.
"Ongoing adverse weather has affected access to other parts of the Bundarwa/Beecroft Weapons Range, and repair or remediation works will be conducted as required."
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips was also on the case, issuing a statement via social media on October 23.
Constituents had contacted Mrs Phillips to voice their concerns.
In the statement, she said she had requested more communication from Defence about conditions and closures at Beecroft Peninsula.
"I've been in contact with the Deputy Prime Minister to voice local concerns ..." Ms Phillips' statement read.
"I've asked for clearer communications from Defence to our community so that local people can be reassured about what's happening. I've been advised Defence will endeavour to improve this."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
