Hawks slump to fourth straight loss as Bullets break drought in Wollongong

Illawarra face a monumental task to avoid a disastrous 1-6 start to the season after dropping the first leg of a home-away double against Brisbane in Wollongong on Monday.
With a loss bordering on disastrous for both sides, it was the Bullets who played like it, shooting out to a 14-point lead in the opening term and never surrendering it en route to a drought-breaking 82-56 win at the Sandpit.
The Hawks simply had no answers for star Bullets big man Aron Baynes, who was one rebound short of a first-half double-double and finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.
Jason Cadee was razor-sharp for his 16 points, going 4-6 from long-range, while DJ Mitchell returned from an in-house suspension with 10 points and six rebounds.
Tyler Johnson had a more than handy 11 points from the bench while Nathan Sobey also cracked double digits with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, though it was an ice-cold night from deep that saw him finish 1-8 from deep.
Tyler Harvey led the Hawks with 13 points in response, though it came at a lowly 5-18 from the field, with Sam Froling (11 points) the only other Hawks in double digits on a night that saw the hosts go a cold 22-71 (30 percent) from the field and 7-35 from three-point range.
"We played to their game plan. Totally," coach Jacob Jackomas said.
"They wanted to zone, they wanted us to either quick shoot it or shoot threes and they rebounded and went. We played right into where they wanted to go.
"We need to be better all around. We need to be better defensively to get some cheap points, we need to be better together offensively when we're moving the ball, we need a little bit more skill, we need a little bit more luck and seeing the ball go through the hole.
"I thought we got good [looks] tonight. The zone got us a little bit at the beginning, but I thought we moved it enough and got some open ones.
"We relied on the three-ball a little bit too much and didn't get out feet in the paint at all. We'll look at it, we've got a couple of days to figure that out and hopefully we can make those adjustments.
"It's an east turnaround right now because we're playing the exact same team and we can pinpoint the exact situations that killed us."
It leaves a home victory against a depleted Phoenix outfit in round one the Hawks lone victory of the season, with more than the pending arrival of import guard Peyton Siva needed to right the ship.
Siva is set to arrive in Wollongong on Tuesday and fly with the team to Brisbane, with Jackomas indicating he will be pitched straight into the fire.
Having played the previously win-less Bullets into form, backing up on their floor on two days' prep will be a big ask ahead of Saturday's showdown with Melbourne United in Wollongong.
"It's not going to be Peyton comes in and this is all going to be fixed," Jackomas said.
"We were on a path of being pretty good and now we're on a path of being pretty bad. We've got to get to that good part again and get back to [how we played] those earlier games that we were in.
"We've got a bit of work to do, obviously. We're relying a lot on our defence and, take the last bit out of it, the defensive side of the scoreline wasn't horrendous.
"[They scored] 82 points, the best defensive team in this thing is averaging 78. There's not enough scoreboard pressure a the other end for us right now.
"It's becoming a trend now where it's not going through the hole so we just need to keep getting more shots at practice, keep letting the guys shoot the shots they want to shoot, not mucking around with their heads too much.
"It's not pointing the finger at anyone, it's [on] all of us right now. It's got to be everyone, if we start finger-pointing at one person we're in trouble."
The Hawks were slow out of the blocks, with the Bullets making a concerted effort to get Baynes involved early. It worked, the big man grabbing five points, including an and-one play, while providing the assist for Cadee's first triple.
Another and-one from Krebs saw Jackomas call timeout with the margin at eight. Baynes had another dime on a three from Sobey as the lead ballooned to 14 on the back of an 11-0 run for the visitors.
Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and Mangok Mathiang both came up empty on consecutive trips to the line as the Hawks scoreless run continued for five minutes until King broke the drought with a timely three.
Bullets coach James Duncan called timeout when Dent followed up with a neat floater, the Hawks closing the term on a 7-2 run to bring the margin back to single figures.
Baynes had six points through four minutes of the second term, including a neat spinning fadeaway as the lead went back out to 11. Cadee drained another three before a 7-3 run from the Hawks was enough for Duncan to call timeout.
George King picked up his third personal with 90 seconds left in the half as the visitors re-took command, with Johnson and Harry Froling dropping back-to-back threes as the margin went out to 18 before Alex Mudronja dropped a desperately needed three to bring it back to 15 at the half.
King picked up his fourth foul just two minutes into the third but it sparked the Hawks who went on an 11-4 run to peg things back to just eight while keeping the Bullets to a single field goal through six minutes.
They couldn't turn stops into points, coughing up five turnovers and allowing Johnson to have final say from the line in a low-quality 13-11 term to push the lead back out to 15 at three-quarter-time.
Mitchell had a corner three to open the fourth and make the margin 18. It was fait accompli from there, with Cadee dropping tow triples on a personal 8-0 run that put the contest to bed.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
