CCTV image of Balgownie teen Caitlynn Goyen released by police, still missing 10 days on

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:17am
Police released a CCTV still of Caitlynn Goyen in hopes it will help their search efforts. Picture by NSW Police.

Police are continuing to search for a 14-year-old Illawarra schoolgirl who has been missing for 10 days, and have released a recent CCTV still in hopes it will help the cause.

