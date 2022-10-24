Police continue search as Balgownie teen still missing

Police are continuing to search for a 14-year-old Illawarra schoolgirl who has been missing for 10 days.
Caitlynn Goyen, a Year 8 Woonona High School student, was last seen leaving a Balgownie home about 6.15am on Friday, October 14.
The following day, police appealed for the public's assistance in finding Caitlynn, whose family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
It is believed she may have travelled to Bateau Bay on the Central Coast or Nowra on the South Coast.
The teen is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, with a slim build and red/blonde hair.
When she was last seen, it was believed Caitlynn was possibly wearing light blue ripped jeans and white Nike sneakers.
Police reissued their plea for help Monday evening, with a CCTV image of a girl wearing a purple jumper they believed to be Caitlynn.
They have since confirmed it was not Caitlynn in the image and their search continues.
Woonona High School addressed the matter via social media last week and said help is available for impacted students.
"The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority," the school wrote on Facebook.
"Any student who is impacted by this incident, is welcome to contact their year advisor," the school said.
The school confirmed it had been helping police with their enquiries.
Anyone with information on Caitlynn's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
