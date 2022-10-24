Emergency service crews have assisted a driver out of floodwaters at Albion Park as notoriously flood prone roads in the area have closed again.
The recent run of wet weather has seen Taylor Road in Albion Park and North Macquarie Road in Tongarra close at different points over the last few days, leaving traffic gridlocked.
The roads closed again on Monday afternoon due to water over the road, with residents strongly urged to drive with caution and not enter floodwaters.
"The SES are volunteers giving up time to support the community. If the road is closed, it's never okay to drive around the signs!" NSW SES Shellharbour unit said via social media.
Albion Park recorded just over 23 millimetres of rain since 9am Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Wet conditions are expected to continue through to Tuesday with up to 10 millimetres predicted, with rain to ease for the rest of the week.
Last Friday, when the region was hit with another bout of heavy rain, a fed up Belinda Marley started a petition calling on Shellharbour City Council and Minister for Roads and Transport to take action on ongoing flooding.
It has since garnered more than 600 signatures, with people recounting their experience being unable to get to work, school and appointments on Friday.
Earlier this year, Shellharbour councillors voted to lobby Transport for NSW for a review of the road as well as options to improve traffic flow.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
