Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Residents urged to stay out of flood waters as Albion Park roads close - again

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency service crews have assisted a driver out of floodwaters at Albion Park as notoriously flood prone roads in the area have closed again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.