Residents are warned they may catch a twin-engine plane and a helicopter flying "unusually low" in Wollongong this Thursday.
But there will be nothing to fret about. The aircraft will be carrying out routine safety checks at the Wollongong Hospital helicopter landing site, according to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).
The procedure is a part of CASA's regulations which require hospital landing sites in NSW to be checked every three years to confirm their safety.
A twin-engine Cessna Conquest fixed-wing aircraft and a Eurocopter EC135 helicopter will be used to carry out the checks.
Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, CASA said, with the aircraft flying as low as several hundred feet at times.
Residents are advised to be aware of uncommon flying patterns, that will allow CASA to mark existing or new obstacles like buildings, trees, or masts on their records.
The Conquest will be completing obstacle inspections and flying at low-levels within 30nm of each of the helicopter landing sites, but not over the sites.
The EC135 helicopter will fly the instrument procedures all the way through to touchdown at the landing sites.
It will also conduct random low altitude manoeuvring and fly counter to traffic flows at low levels, CASA said.
