'Right now we're really soft': Coenraad issues blunt ultimatum to struggling Hawks

Illawarra veteran Tim Coenraad has issued a stern 'harden up' directive to his team, labelling the Hawks effort "soft" in the wake of Monday's loss to Brisbane.
It was a fourth straight loss for the Hawks, who head into a tough road-home double against Brisbane and Melbourne United this week looking to prevent their season sliding irretrievably off the rails.
After showing plenty of fight in road defeats to Perth and Adelaide, the Hawks have been definitively out-muscled on their own floor in losses to the Breakers and Bullets - the latter notching their first win of the year in Wollongong on Monday.
Star big man Aron Baynes had his way with the Hawks in his best outing as an NBL player as the Bullets had 42 points in the paint and hammered the hosts 52-41 on the glass.
The addition of Peyton Siva will hopefully bring some coordination to the offence, but Coenraad says it will mean little if his side don't inject some steel into their effort.
"Right now we're really soft, everyone, across the board," Coenraad said.
"We're soft on rebounds, we get picked, we don't fight over screens, all the little things in the game. Baynesy (Aron Baynes) is setting hard screens, in Perth they were setting hard screens, every other team [is doing it].
"You look at us, on an on-ball screen we're getting absolutely destroyed. You get picked on a screen it opens up everything for them. We come off a screen, the [defender] fights over and we get nothing.
"That means everything in a basketball. Sprinting to your spot... we just don't have that right now. The only way we can get better at this is if we start really looking in the mirror."
The Hawks face a tough task turning it around in the space of 48 hours, but Coenraad said his side will need to make quick adjustments or risk being also rans this season.
"If we can't figure it out now early in the season, it's going to be a long season," he said.
"I've been through seasons like that and I don't want to go through another one. Maybe we've just got guys who are a bit too nice right now. Maybe I need to step out of character and start hitting guys at practice.
"It's hard to change those thing really quick, but we need to start being accountable, especially at practice because they're the habits you create going into the game. It's not like you just turn it on when the game comes.
"We're not going to give up, I'm not going to let the guys give up, because we do have some talent in that [locker] room. When we bring it together, and you see it patches, it works. We know we've got it in that room, we're just not putting it on display right now."
There's a bitter pill to swallow but Coenraad said a quick shot at redemption against the Bullets on Thursday is a blessing for his side.
"We've got a quick turnaround which is what we want in this situation because I don't want to sit on that one for a week," Coenraad said.
"We got embarrassed getting bounced by 30. Whenever you get bounced like that it sits and marinates and you just don't feel good about yourself. We're in a real hole right now and no one's feeling good about themselves.
"The best thing is to get into the next one. I want to go back and have another smack at them. Jake will put a plan together, it's up us to execute it with some bite and not be soft on it.
"There needs to be some fight to it. If we can't do that, then it's going to be a long season."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
