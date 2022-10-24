The summer season is underway and for many this is a huge breakthrough as athletes take to the track, though throwers can feel a little down, as most tracks, including Kerryn McCann, have had the infield closed for some time.
We are so fortunate to have a synthetic track and our local athletes really appreciate it but clubs have had to re format their competition rounds due the closure.
IBS is now on round three and the only throw we have had is the javelin. Heavy implements such as discus, hammer and shot can make huge divots in the ground causing ground maintenance crews a big headache.
But again our club appreciates we have this great facility , and look forward to when we can have a full program of events. Meanwhile newcomer and top 400/800 specialist Rohan Laurendret ventured to the Treloar Shield held by ANSW for his first hit out of the season over the 800.
He was impressive in the 800 clicking a good 1.55, a time he would be happy with at this time of the season. The previous week javelin ace Alex Del Popolo competed in the javelin in same Treloar Shield and proved he is now handling the heavier weight javelin very well and will be a force come major competition time.
Back at home some good competition has been held at Kerryn McCann with sprinter Lachlan Parry starting to show his old form Parry took out the 200metres last week and then backed up to hang on and take out the 800 from fast finishing Ethan Thickett and newcomer, under 16 athlete James Uitterlinden, who has recorded personal bests in nearly all his events.
Over the 800metres the women didn't disappoint with Charley McGrath having too much speed to out run distance runner Jessica Hogg. This event was a good race with the tempo run at a quick pace and Hogg hanging on but it was the final 300 metres that McGrath used her speed to run away with the win.
The junior athletes of the club have been impressive with Joshua Smith recording a PB in training in the pole vault and Zoe running a PB over the 200metres and close to her PB in the javelin in which she threw 32 metres good all round performances have been seen over the last two rounds of club competition the club looking forward to a good season ahead.
State relays are on many athletes agenda, a great way to see how athletes are progressing and to open the season against other clubs in the state.
Blue stars expects to field a number of teams in both track and field, the masters showing keeness to take part in the throws relays along with the track.
