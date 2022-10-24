Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Blues Stars athletes getting back on track for summer

By Valmai Loomes
Updated October 24 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 9:41pm
Rohan Laurendret shows off his new IBS singlet with support crew dad Peter and coach Ian Hatfield. Picture supplied

The summer season is underway and for many this is a huge breakthrough as athletes take to the track, though throwers can feel a little down, as most tracks, including Kerryn McCann, have had the infield closed for some time.

