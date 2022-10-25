It's the race that stops the nation, and if you are looking for somewhere to enjoy the 2022 Melbourne Cup, you are spoilt for choice here in the Illawarra and beyond.
There are literally hundreds of venues getting ready to host Cup events this year, from cafes, to pubs and clubs to lavish restaurants, and even our own racecourse.
So if you are looking for somewhere to kick up your heels next Tuesday, check out our list of the top 10 places in the Illawarra to enjoy the Melbourne Cup.
What better place to watch the Melbourne Cup than at a racecourse, and Kembla Grange Racecourse is hosting a number of different events to suit almost every budget.
Its J Bert Lillye Lounge is hosting an event which includes antipasto platters, hot and cold seafood buffet and carvery, dessert, afternoon tea, five-hour beverage package, entry to the racecourse, a race book and reserved seat for $190 a head.
The Grandstand Bistro is offering a similar package for $190 a head with the five-hour beverage deal or you can opt out of the free-flowing drinks and pay $125 for the meal only, but all guests on the booking must have signed up for the same deal.
The Rose Garden is also available for $65 a head which includes access to the rose garden lawn, which has a private bar and DJ. Food and TAB services are also available. The cost includes entry to the racecourse and unreserved seating. Grazing boxes can be pre-ordered.
Patrons can also book the Lawn Marquee for $65 a head, which includes entry to the racecourse and reserved seating. Grazing boxes can be pre-ordered.
Other race day options include reserved lawn seating for $45 a head, which includes entry or general admission tickets for $30 a head and $20 for seniors amd pensioners.
Grazing boxes can be pre-ordered at both.
General admission tickets will be available at the box office on the day but all other tickets must be pre-purchased.
The Grange at Kembla Range will host a Palm Springs inspired event from 12.30pm-4.30pm.
Sip on a peach bellini on arrival, before tucking into The Grange's signature canapes, a main and dessert tasting plate washed down with a selection of wines, beers, bubbles and soft drink all for $110 a head.
There will also be plenty of fun and games, including sweeps and best dressed prizes, live entertainment on the sun-filled terrace and all the race day action on the large screen.
Lagoon Seafood Restaurant at North Wollongong will hold its Melbourne Cup Luncheon from 11.30am-3.30pm.
Billed as the venue's "biggest party of the year", it included a degustation menu featuring seven courses, a glass of French champagne on arrival and a premium wine and beer package.
The cost is $170 a head, or $1500 for a group of 10.
Illawarra Yacht Club will hold its Melbourne Cup Luncheon from 11am-3pm.
Patrons are invited to dress up and enjoy a deluxe luncheon overlooking the beautiful Lake Illawarra.
The package includes a four-course meal consisting of canapes on arrival, followed by char-grilled bread and dips, seafood plate, pork belly (or a vegetarian option to be arranged in advance), and an assortment of cakes for dessert.
The cost is $65 a head, meal only, or $130 with a four-hour unlimited beverage package.
There will be live entertainment, lucky door prizes, sweeps, TAB and a prizes for best dressed before the race is shown on the big screen.
Book here.
Oak Flats Bowling Club will host a Melbourne Cup Luncheon from noon-2pm featuring a two-course meal for $45 a head.
Mains will be alternate service of either barramundi fillet with prawn and red curry sauce, three-point rack of lamb with a pea puree and roasted vegetables or chicken breast filled with camembert cheese and baby wilted spinach. Dessert will alternate between summer trifle, blueberry cheesecake and chocolate brownie.
There will also be live entertainment, trivia, a lucky door prize, sweeps, games, and prized for for best dressed and the best hat/ fascinator.
Berkeley Sports Club will host a two-course luncheon in it Lake View room from 11am-4pm.
Members will receive a main and dessert for $55 a head.
The club will offer live coverage of the day's races on the big screen, and there will be live music, sweeps and more.
Illawarra Hotel will get into the race day spirit with a "native Australiana" themed event in its courtyard from noon-3pm.
There will be a glass of Mumm champagne on arrival, a three-course luncheon, entertainment and all race-day fun such as sweeps and a fashion on the field style event. The cost is $99 a head.
The Waterfront Tavern at Shell Cove is planning a race day event from noon-4pm which includes a champagne cocktail on arrival and a three-course meal for $109 a head.
There will also be live music and entertainment before the race unfolds on the big screens throughout the venue, which overlooks Shellharbour Marina.
The Plough & Ale at Calderwood will host a Melbourne Cup event from 11.30am.
Enjoy a complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot on arrival followed by a social Cup day platter including a selection of antipasto; charcuterie, hot smoked salmon, house pickles, marinated king prawns, rocket, fennel and orange salad and toasted focaccia for $40.
There will be a fashions on the field competition, sweeps, prizes, live acoustic music and of course a big screen to take in the race action.
Details/bookings here
The Shellharbour Club will be open for business on Melbourne Cup day and is offering special The Front Runner reserved seating from 11a,
Pay $80 for a table of four in the lounge area and receive an antipasto board to share as well as a glass of prosecco each.
You will get a view of the race on the big projector screen. There will also be sweeps, entertainment and a fashions on the field parade.
Headlands Hotel Austinmer will hold its Melbourne Cup event from noon-4pm.
Enjoy a starter, entree, main and dessert and a four hour beverage pack from $165 a head. There will be sweeps, prizes for best dressed and TAB facilities.
If you are still up for some fun after the race, The Icon Wollongong is hosting an after party from 4pm featuring entertainment.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
