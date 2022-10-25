Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dendrobium miner trapped under tonnes of coal seeking damages

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:45am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A miner buried under 30 tonnes of coal in a 2013 accident at Dendrobium mine is seeking damages in court. Picture by Adam McLean

A miner who was trapped under up to 30 tonnes of coal at Dendrobium mine could be in line for a big damages payout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.