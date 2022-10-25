Dendrobium miner trapped under tonnes of coal seeking damages

A miner who was trapped under up to 30 tonnes of coal at Dendrobium mine could be in line for a big damages payout.
In 2013 Troy McGoldrick - who has an honours degree in mining engineering - was working at South32's Dendrobium mine as part of their graduate program.
According to a damages claim before the NSW Supreme Court, on the June 24 day shift, Mr McGoldrick was underground when a wall collapsed.
He estimated as much as 30 tonnes fell on him, knocking him to the ground and burying him up to his waist.
Mr McGoldrick launched the damages claim in 2016 and the court papers stated defendant Dendrobium Coal only admitted negligence in September last year, less than a month before the damages claim would be heard in court.
He was taken to hospital after the incident, where a CT scan found he had a left foot crush injury with multiple fractures.
Mr McGoldrick returned to work in September, having been transferred to Appin mine, but working above ground.
A year later South32 told him there was no longer a position available for him as a mining engineer. He was given the options of redundancy, or jobs as either a surface storeman or underground operator.
He took the storeman job but was later offered the chance of returning to underground work, providing he could complete an "egress walk" - a 15km walk out of the mine to ensure a miner can escape in an emergency where vehicles cannot be used.
His doctor told him that, if the walk was a requirement of returning to work as a mining engineer then "you're never going to be able to work as a mining engineer now or in the future".
He then took on a full-time role as a control room operator.
The court heard that Mr McGoldrick had been on holidays several times since the injury, where he bungee-jumped and walked on a glacier - saying he "just dealt with the pain".
"I regard the description of this event as a demonstration that the plaintiff has determined to try and lead as normal a life as possible, and to put up with the pain and discomfort caused by his injuries," the court ruling stated.
"As a young man, his only other choice is to withdraw from these activities and live a much more restricted lifestyle."
In considering damages, Justice Garling accounted for future lost earnings and superannuation, as well as the need for surgery in the future.
He came to a figure of $794,258 with an order that both parties confer on the damages calculations and return to court within 21 days if an agreement is not reached.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
