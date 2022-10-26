Databases holding information on all of us. Letters, October 27, 2022

Optus and Medibank recently had some of their database information stolen; the database should only hold the information it needs to enable it to provide the services it has a mandate to provide. This might be a contracted service or in the case of Medicare, a health care service. In recent years there have been many examples where organisations have had data hacked and stolen. There is an obligation on organisations to set up stringent protection mechanisms to protect data in their databases.
It is also in the domain of all citizens to question why some information needs to be provided and stored, including information that has been provided and no longer needed. Many people throw out or do not read terms and conditions or Disclosure documents. Time to change our ways, read documents, ask questions and make a comment. The keeping of information can be for the benefit of a consumer too!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
The M1 is not the issue here (completely). At the West Wollongong southbound entrance (the cause of all the issues back to Reserve Street) to the M1, it's the experienced and inexperienced drivers who think that they are doing the right thing by moving over into the right-hand lane (which can be travelling faster) when there is a merging lane that is about to join the left-hand lane and people who rightly or wrongly stay in the right-hand lane and then come over and want to exit onto Masters Road.
The people who are merging are supposed to speed up (to the limit) or slow down to fit into the gaps between cars. A technique that very few people seem to have nor are taught by parents or learner driving schools. As stated, most of the accidents have occurred at these on/off ramps. Educate the people how to drive properly in the first place and less people/families will suffer.
Mark Thompson, Mt St Thomas
Mr Devin ("Unreliable power sources" 25/10) seems to be missing the point. Europe's reliance on unreliable Russian fossil fuel is the reason they are scrambling for other options. Their renewable wind and solar power is a saving grace, they just don't have enough of it yet and have to rely on the now very lucrative international market for fossil fuels. The oil, coal and gas barons are now raking it in, at everyone's expense, including our own.
But the real point is this. We simply have to stop adding carbon to the sky. We have to find better alternatives. The good news is we have the solutions. We just need to employ them. A good local example is Saul Griffith's Electrify Everything campaign. Our home and cars are solar/electric powered, like Saul suggests, and our power supply now keeps going even when the grid dies.
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
