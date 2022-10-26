Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Databases holding information on all of us. Letters to the Editor, October 27, 2022

October 26 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Databases holding information on all of us. Letters, October 27, 2022

Optus and Medibank recently had some of their database information stolen; the database should only hold the information it needs to enable it to provide the services it has a mandate to provide. This might be a contracted service or in the case of Medicare, a health care service. In recent years there have been many examples where organisations have had data hacked and stolen. There is an obligation on organisations to set up stringent protection mechanisms to protect data in their databases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.