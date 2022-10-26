Databases holding information on all of us. Letters, October 27, 2022

The M1 is not the issue here (completely). At the West Wollongong southbound entrance (the cause of all the issues back to Reserve Street) to the M1, it's the experienced and inexperienced drivers who think that they are doing the right thing by moving over into the right-hand lane (which can be travelling faster) when there is a merging lane that is about to join the left-hand lane and people who rightly or wrongly stay in the right-hand lane and then come over and want to exit onto Masters Road.

