Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Brewery push to help 'trendy' Tarrawanna

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Robert Peet

A move to increase the liquor licence boundary of a Tarrawanna brewery could help the suburb continue to be "a trendy happening place".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.