A move to increase the liquor licence boundary of a Tarrawanna brewery could help the suburb continue to be "a trendy, happening place".
Reub Goldberg Brewing Machine has lodged a development application with Wollongong City Council to increase the licence boundary to take in a neighbouring food venue.
"Our concept is that by combining the shopfronts and allowing the food and alcoholic beverages to be served within the same venue boundaries, we will create a more complete and versatile location for the local community," the application stated.
"We intend to include music and arts in our business model that will add vibrancy to the village and increase the attraction of Tarrawanna as a destination."
The increase in the boundary would see allowed capacity rise from 75 to 120, with a request for a special event condition to have 150 people up to 12 times a year.
Incorporating the food business in the footprint would create "an all-in-one destination".
"A venue with wider appeal will contribute to the perception that the Foothills region of the Illawarra is an emerging destination in regards to food and beverage," the application stated.
It also noted a decline in alcohol-related violence in the CBD and said evidence suggested it was "partly attributable to the rapid increase of new and exciting boutique venues, which promote responsible approaches to drinking".
"These venues have led to an increase evening foot traffic, and a more sophisticated demographic which has led to reduced rates of alcohol-related crime," the development application stated.
It was also viewed that the changes at Reub Goldberg could enhance the image of the suburb.
"Our proposal aligns with the boutique craft product movement and it is envisaged our facility will improve the perceptions of both Tarrawanna and Wollongong more broadly as a trendy happening place," the development application stated.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.