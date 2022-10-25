THE DEBATE: Is the Hawks early-season hole too deep to crawl out of?

Jenno: Well Rabs, people were always going to watch with keen eyes to see how the Hawks would fare in the early going given the major departures - chiefly the GOAT Brian Goorjian.
With Duop Reath and Antonius Cleveland also moving on, there was a big question mark over how rookie coach Jacob Jackomas would bring a new side together.
A 1-5 start is far from ideal, though there are certainly some mitigating circumstances. However you look at, though, the Hawks have been really poor in consecutive losses at home.
Is it full-blown crisis mode just yet?
Warren: Totally agree with the assessment, Jenno. I think going into the match with the Bullets the side could not afford to lose, especially considering a week's break in play for the side following their abysmal loss to the Breakers - which was also at home.
There were plenty of missed shooting opportunities and the side look far too easy to beat on the defensive side of things. Don't get me wrong, it is still early days and there are plenty of games to get things right.
'We're still working on ourselves' was the rallying cry during a Hawks timeout in the fourth quarter, so you've got to give it time to gel, considering all the major departures.
In saying that, Peyton Siva can't come into the side quick enough and considering the Hawks must back up another two times this week - away to the Bullets on Thursday and then at home to Melbourne United on Saturday - it would be a big move to get him into the side for both of those games.
Am I on the money Jenno, should Jackomas be given more time before we go into crisis mode, or is there not enough there for you to see any improvement in the future?
Jenno: Obviously a 1-5 start is far from ideal, but the bigger concern is they're 1-3 at home. They managed it last year with a very different group, but in most cases it's too hard to chase road wins late to make up for wobbles at home.
They've got two of their next three at home so if they can get one back on Brisbane on Thursday and then protect home court in the two that follow, things start looking very different.
In previous years this type of start is almost impossible to overcome and reach the post-season, but you have to consider the fact the NBL's moved to a play-in system. I'm not a fan of it, in the NBA or NBL, but the hole isn't as deep as it might otherwise have been.
As far as Jackomas, other than the normal week to week pressures of head coaching, I don't feel he's under any broader pressure whatsoever. You've got a rookie coach given a team not as strong on paper as the previous two seasons and he lost his point-guard and floor general after just one game.
As you say, the arrival of Siva is massive and Jackomas was direct in saying his introduction to the rotation will not be a drip-feed. The Hawks just don't have that luxury. He'll start on Thursday and it's a big addition, but do their problems lie elsewhere?
Aron Baynes had his way with them in the paint on Monday and the Breakers gave them more than they could handle down low as well. What do you reckon is the most urgent fix?
Warren: It's really the worst possible start in front of the Wollongong faithful, barring that sole victory against a depleted Phoenix. In any sporting competition globally it is crucial to get home wins on the board because winning on the road is not something you can take for granted.
Onto the second point, Baynes certainly had his way with the Hawks on Monday evening. I think the old mantra 'attack wins you games and defence wins you championships' rings true here.
I think Jackomas must first start with his defence. In saying that, the shooting of the Hawks was pitiful, especially from their free-throws. Post-game Jackomas said his side will need to work on their shooting before their next match against the Bullets.
Speaking of that match Jenno, can you see the Hawks turning things around in Brisbane on Thursday?
Jenno: I genuinely think they can. This league is really one big game of scissors, paper rock.
Results can turn so quickly, things change so dramatically if you can string even two wins together. If the Hawks can pinch one back off the Bullets and then hold home court against United, who haven't been setting the world on fire, the heat gets turned down and they can work on the longer game.
Brisbane moved the ball beautifully on Monday - 21 assists on 30 field goals - and didn't look at all like a side 0-5 coming in. Still, I'm not entirely convinced they're all the way out of that hole.
In the third quarter the Hawks kept them to one field goal through six minutes. I think they have just as much potential to get bogged down in dry offensive runs as the Hawks.
Siva only needs to make a slight difference and they can get it done. I just hope they've watched back the post-game presser where Timmy Coenraad delivered some home truths.
Describing your own team as "soft" isn't something any player does lightly, but there's not much Timmy hasn't seen in this league. There's certainly a sense of urgency there.
What's your tip?
Warren: I'm going to back the Hawks in here on Thursday.
Despite a pretty solid showing from the Bullets they are by no means unbeatable. It will only take a few tweaks to be able to combat their offence.
The call from Coenraad is an important one. No team in the NBL should be described as 'soft', so it should ruffle a few feathers in a good way internally. I'll go for the Hawks to put things right in Brisbane.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
