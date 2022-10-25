Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

THE DEBATE: Is the Hawks early-season hole too deep to crawl out of?

Mitch Jennings
Jordan Warren
By Mitch Jennings, and Jordan Warren
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a tough night for the Hawks against Brisbane on Monday. Picture by Anna Warr

Jenno: Well Rabs, people were always going to watch with keen eyes to see how the Hawks would fare in the early going given the major departures - chiefly the GOAT Brian Goorjian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.