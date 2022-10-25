Top honours for local businesses Advertising Feature

Local fintech company Scalapay was crowned the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business of the Year. Picture supplied

The region's business community celebrated excellence at the glamorous 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards dinner held recently at WIN Entertainment Centre.

This year's awards ceremony followed the theme, "La Dolce Vita - the sweet life", and recognised the inspiring businesses that have surged ahead following a torrid couple of years of interruptions and restrictions due to fires, floods and the global pandemic.

New and emerging tech industry businesses were also recognised separately for the first time with the inclusion of a new award category 'Excellence in Tech'.

"Our local businesses have shown the Illawarra community again this year how fortunate we all are to have such a talented pool of individuals driving the fortunes of our local economy forward," Business Illawarra executive director, Adam Zarth said.

Outstanding Young Business Leader winner Brett Wright from Peoplecare Health Cover. Picture supplied

"More so than ever before, the region's prospects across an expanding range of sectors - and in small and medium enterprise particularly - are thriving, and this year's winners are a showcase of the many businesses grasping those opportunities."

Local fintech company Scalapay was crowned the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business of the Year and were winners of the 'Excellence in Import & Export' and 'Excellence in Tech' categories.

Scalapay's passion to use their success story and 'tech unicorn status' to raise Wollongong's profile globally as a City of Innovation was a defining feature of their submissions and led the judges to award them the top honour.