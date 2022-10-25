The IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards celebrates the achievements of the region's businesses and business professionals and shines a light on the best of our business community.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said, "In our 28th year of running the awards, it is our great privilege to recognise and celebrate business excellence."
The 2022 Illawarra Business Award winners are:
2022 IMB Bank Business of the Year sponsored by IMB Bank
Scalapay
Excellence in Customer Service sponsored by IOH Health
Curran Plumbing
Excellence in Import & Export sponsored by NSW Ports
Scalapay
Excellence in Innovation sponsored by Wollongong City Council
Virtual IT Group
Excellence in Large Business sponsored by University of Wollongong
Warrigal
Highly commended - Peoplecare Health Cover
Excellence in Micro Business sponsored by Adcraft Studio
Mrs Oldbucks Pantry
Excellence in Small Business sponsored by South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
Webb Financial
Highly commended - Foye Legal
Excellence in Sustainability sponsored by BlueScope
The Pines
Highly commended - The Illawarra Hotel
Excellence in Tech sponsored by Siligong Valley
Scalapay
Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality sponsored by Destination Wollongong
PepperGreen Estate
Highly commended - Novotel Wollongong Northbeach
Excellence in Workplace Culture sponsored by Peoplecare Health Cover
Easy Agile
Highly commended - Endeavour Energy and The Illawarra Hotel
Outstanding Business Leader sponsored by Access Law Group
Renee Knight - CareSouth
Highly commended - Dr Melinda Williams, Peoplecare Health Cover
Outstanding Community Organisation sponsored by Warrigal
Housing Trust
Outstanding Employee sponsored by WIN Network
Luke Attenborough - Housing Trust
Highly commended - Natalie Allan - MMJ Real Estate
Outstanding Start-up sponsored by Port Authority of NSW
Banksia Support Services
Outstanding Young Business Leader sponsored by Dapto Leagues Club
Brett Wright - Peoplecare Health Cover
For more information about the Illawarra Business Awards or to inquire about entering the 2023 awards go to businessillawarra.com
The region's business community celebrated excellence at the glamorous 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards dinner held recently at WIN Entertainment Centre.
This year's awards ceremony followed the theme, "La Dolce Vita - the sweet life", and recognised the inspiring businesses that have surged ahead following a torrid couple of years of interruptions and restrictions due to fires, floods and the global pandemic.
New and emerging tech industry businesses were also recognised separately for the first time with the inclusion of a new award category 'Excellence in Tech'.
"Our local businesses have shown the Illawarra community again this year how fortunate we all are to have such a talented pool of individuals driving the fortunes of our local economy forward," Business Illawarra executive director, Adam Zarth said.
"More so than ever before, the region's prospects across an expanding range of sectors - and in small and medium enterprise particularly - are thriving, and this year's winners are a showcase of the many businesses grasping those opportunities."
Local fintech company Scalapay was crowned the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business of the Year and were winners of the 'Excellence in Import & Export' and 'Excellence in Tech' categories.
Scalapay's passion to use their success story and 'tech unicorn status' to raise Wollongong's profile globally as a City of Innovation was a defining feature of their submissions and led the judges to award them the top honour.
In the individual award categories, Renee Knight, executive officer at CareSouth, won the Outstanding Business Leader. Luke Attenborough from the Housing Trust took out the 2022 Outstanding Employee, while Brett Wright from Peoplecare Health Cover won the Outstanding Young Business Leader Award.