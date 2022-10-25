Illawarra Mercury

IBC Awards WinnersAdvertising Feature

Congratulations to the 2022 winnersAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Award for Outstanding Business Leader, Renee Knight from CareSouth. Picture supplied

The IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards celebrates the achievements of the region's businesses and business professionals and shines a light on the best of our business community.

Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said, "In our 28th year of running the awards, it is our great privilege to recognise and celebrate business excellence."

The 2022 Illawarra Business Award winners are:

2022 IMB Bank Business of the Year sponsored by IMB Bank

Scalapay

Excellence in Customer Service sponsored by IOH Health

Curran Plumbing

Curran Plumbing was the winner of the 2022 award for Excellence in Customer Service. Picture supplied

Excellence in Import & Export sponsored by NSW Ports

Scalapay

Excellence in Innovation sponsored by Wollongong City Council

Virtual IT Group

Excellence in Large Business sponsored by University of Wollongong

Warrigal

Highly commended - Peoplecare Health Cover

Excellence in Micro Business sponsored by Adcraft Studio

Mrs Oldbucks Pantry

Excellence in Small Business sponsored by South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

Webb Financial

Highly commended - Foye Legal

Excellence in Sustainability sponsored by BlueScope

The Pines

Highly commended - The Illawarra Hotel

Excellence in Tech sponsored by Siligong Valley

Scalapay

Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality sponsored by Destination Wollongong

PepperGreen Estate

Highly commended - Novotel Wollongong Northbeach

Excellence in Workplace Culture sponsored by Peoplecare Health Cover

Easy Agile

Highly commended - Endeavour Energy and The Illawarra Hotel

Outstanding Business Leader sponsored by Access Law Group

Renee Knight - CareSouth

Highly commended - Dr Melinda Williams, Peoplecare Health Cover

Luke Attenborough from Housing Trust won the Outstanding Employee award. Picture supplied

Outstanding Community Organisation sponsored by Warrigal

Housing Trust

Outstanding Employee sponsored by WIN Network

Luke Attenborough - Housing Trust

Highly commended - Natalie Allan - MMJ Real Estate

Outstanding Start-up sponsored by Port Authority of NSW

Banksia Support Services

Outstanding Young Business Leader sponsored by Dapto Leagues Club

Brett Wright - Peoplecare Health Cover

For more information about the Illawarra Business Awards or to inquire about entering the 2023 awards go to businessillawarra.com

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Top honours for local businessesAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local fintech company Scalapay was crowned the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business of the Year. Picture supplied

The region's business community celebrated excellence at the glamorous 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards dinner held recently at WIN Entertainment Centre.

This year's awards ceremony followed the theme, "La Dolce Vita - the sweet life", and recognised the inspiring businesses that have surged ahead following a torrid couple of years of interruptions and restrictions due to fires, floods and the global pandemic.

New and emerging tech industry businesses were also recognised separately for the first time with the inclusion of a new award category 'Excellence in Tech'.

"Our local businesses have shown the Illawarra community again this year how fortunate we all are to have such a talented pool of individuals driving the fortunes of our local economy forward," Business Illawarra executive director, Adam Zarth said.

Outstanding Young Business Leader winner Brett Wright from Peoplecare Health Cover. Picture supplied

"More so than ever before, the region's prospects across an expanding range of sectors - and in small and medium enterprise particularly - are thriving, and this year's winners are a showcase of the many businesses grasping those opportunities."

Local fintech company Scalapay was crowned the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business of the Year and were winners of the 'Excellence in Import & Export' and 'Excellence in Tech' categories.

Scalapay's passion to use their success story and 'tech unicorn status' to raise Wollongong's profile globally as a City of Innovation was a defining feature of their submissions and led the judges to award them the top honour.

In the individual award categories, Renee Knight, executive officer at CareSouth, won the Outstanding Business Leader. Luke Attenborough from the Housing Trust took out the 2022 Outstanding Employee, while Brett Wright from Peoplecare Health Cover won the Outstanding Young Business Leader Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail