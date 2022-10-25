Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas isn't expecting new import Peyton Siva to be the panacea to all his side's problems, but her certainly won't be easing the 31-year-old into things following his arrival on Tuesday.
The Hawks are on a four-game slide and desperately need to string some wins together to square what's currently a 1-5 ledger ahead of Thursday's road showdown with Brisbane.
Jackomas' team will be out for revenge after suffering a heavy defeat to the Bullets in Wollongong on Monday, with the coach confirming Siva will start in the post-game presser.
"We can't do it slowly," Jackomas said.
"He'll be playing, he'll be a part of the team, he'll have everything the other guys do, it'll be all hands on deck. We'll get some stuff he's familiar with [in place].
"He's watched the games and he's been around the block. He knows what's going on so I feel he'll just fit in. He knows the league so that's the advantage of bringing Peyton in."
While the class of the Euroleague veteran can't be questioned, he has had a history of injury worries, a serious hamstring injury putting the handbrake on his first NBL campaign with New Zealand.
While he won't be merely dipping a toe in the water, Jackomas said he certainly won't overload Siva, a replacement import following a season-ending injury to initial back-court recruit Justin Robinson.
"He'll play what he can but I don't know [what minutes]," Jackomas said.
"Every player you speak to [tells you they] can play 40 minutes, but we'll make that call as the game goes on and we'll give him the best opportunity to be good."
While Siva's arrival is a Godsend, the Hawks may have a bigger problem elsewhere in keeping a clamp on Bullets star Aron Baynes. The 500-game NBA veteran had his best performance in a Brisbane uniform on Monday, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
It's a performance Duncan always expected once the 35-year-old threw off the rust of an extended stint on the sidelines following the freak accident that kept him out of the Boomers 'rose gold' Olympic campaign.
"I think he's just finding his legs a little bit more," Duncan said.
"The guys made a concerted effort to try to get him the ball in areas where he can be super effective. He's coming off some time [away] from playing.
"I know that patience is not something that the world really has at times and guys are coming back from serious injuries. It takes time for them to find a rhythm.
"He is getting his legs and the more we progress they're just going to get better and better. He got rolling and was a real inside presence for us which is what we need.
"Other guys were chipping in here and there, (Sobes) almost had a triple-double, Jase (Cadee) came to play, which he's been doing the last couple of games. I could go down the list of guys that came in and chipped in."
Showing up the Hawks on their own floor ahead of a return clash back in Brisbane shapes as the perfect scenario but, given an indifferent 0-5 start to the season, Duncan isn't dropping his guard.
"They're going to come back harder and try and get themselves another win but our focus is us, diving into the video and making sure everyone understands why we got to this point and try and repeat that same effort on Thursday.
"That's it. Do the exact same thing but give us 10 per cent more. At this point we'e not taking anything for granted. Five [losses], we've come a ways to get this win.
"Push this aside, there's nothing for sure come Thursday. Everybody has to understand that and have the same focus that we had [on Monday] going into Thursday's game with the same effort."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
