A one time-police cadet has turned to a career on the wharves after her dreams of working as a cop were shattered when she punched another woman nine times at the Illawarra Hotel on the June long weekend.
Georgia Hubbard, 24 and her sister Chelsea Hubbard, 22 were each sentenced in Wollongong Local Court today for an affray on the dance floor of the Illawarra Hotel.
The duo's lawyer Matt Ward told the court that Georgia, who was a student police officer at the time of the fight, now works on the wharves and that her ambitions of becoming a police officer were "over".
"This experience, the manner it's taken before the court, has had an effect on her willingness to take up that career path," Mr Ward said.
Immediately after the affray, NSW Police suspended Georgia's suitability to become a police officer.
On Sunday, June 12, the sisters were on the dance floor at the Illawarra Hotel.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court another woman pushed herself against the sisters and other patrons a number of times and gave the sisters the finger twice.
This woman then threw a glass at the sisters, which smashed into the pole behind them, covering the pair.
Chelsea then walked towards the woman and hit her with her right hand before grabbing the woman's hair and pulling her to the ground.
Then, Chelsea was seen on CCTV punching the woman five times in the head before her sister grabbed hold of the woman's shoulder and punched her approximately nine times.
The woman then grabbed Georgia's hair and pulled her to the ground, before Chelsea punched her again three times in the back of her head.
Security guards separated the women and escorted the woman out of the hotel.
Minutes later, police who were conducting a check of the venue were told of the incident by staff and spoke with the woman outside the pub.
Police went inside and questioned Georgia and Chelsea. The pair told police they believed the other woman began the altercation, with Chelsea saying "she threw a punch on my jaw at me" and Georgia saying "everyone was fighting, she grabbed my hair".
In Court on Tuesday, Mr Ward said the pair were not habitual brawlers and had otherwise clean records.
Both pleaded guilty to the charge of affray and Mr Ward asked Magistrate Robert Walker to "show some leniency".
Mr Walker said the incident got out of hand.
"You went a bit too far, both of you," he said.
Mr Walker released both sisters on a conditional release order for six months and did not record a conviction.
