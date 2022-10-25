Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

More university places won't help teacher shortages if causes aren't addressed, Illawarra unionist says

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:45am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan McDonald

A federal plan to fund more university places for future teachers won't solve the teaching profession's workforce shortages, a local union representative said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.