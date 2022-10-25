A federal plan to fund more university places for future teachers won't solve the teaching profession's workforce shortages, a local union representative said.
NSW Teachers Federation Illawarra organiser Duncan McDonald welcomed the federal announcement of more government-supported university places, but said the government must also address pay and workload issues if they hope to retain the new recruits.
The University of Wollongong has been allocated almost 1000 extra government-supported university places in teaching, nursing and other professions facing critical workforce shortages, in a funding injection worth more than $29 million.
Minister for Education Jason Clare and Illawarra MPs announced the 936 additional places on Monday, which formed part of the Federal Government's election pledge to provide 20,000 extra university places for students under-represented at Australian universities.
Mr McDonald said it's positive to see the Commonwealth Government acting on the workforce shortages felt acutely in our region, but the teaching profession won't see a boost in their ranks until these students graduate.
"If we have undergraduates commencing courses in 2023, we're not going to see the results of that for at least three or four years," Mr McDonald said.
"The sooner the universities are able to do this the better, both at a national and state level," he said.
The extra students also have to make it to graduation, Mr McDonald said, which is a challenge when education students are jumping ship to other degrees after they are confronted with issues facing the profession.
"During the course they notice salaries are not competitive, work load is not sustainable, and they end up leaving teaching degrees," he said.
"The profession is no longer as attractive as it once was."
Until unmanageable workloads and low salaries in teaching are addressed, Mr McDonald said, extra university places "won't make a huge difference" to the struggling profession.
Mr McDonald said enrolment numbers in teacher training are also dropping, and the number of university places available won't matter if the students aren't there to fill them.
While university funding is a positive step, changes to workload and salaries in the profession needs to be a government priority, he said.
