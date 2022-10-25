Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Budget 2022-23: What's in it for the Illawarra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:20am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's federal budget has made some inroads in offering relief to the cost of living, housing crisis and skills shortages, Illawarra leaders have said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.