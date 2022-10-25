This year's federal budget has made some inroads in offering relief to the cost of living, housing crisis and skills shortages, Illawarra leaders have said.
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered the first Labor budget in almost a decade on Tuesday evening.
He flagged it as a "solid, suitable and sensible" budget for challenging times which "readies the nation for the future", with inflation as a primary influence.
Read more: The federal budget's winners and losers
Assistant Treasurer and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones assured all of Labor's election promises had been accounted for.
"This budget delivers on our election commitments, and provides targeted relief for families doing it tough with cost of living pressures," he said.
One of those commitments is $25 million in funding to establish the Women's Trauma Recovery Centre.
General manager of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, Sally Stevenson, welcomed the support.
"We are happy the commitment made by the previous government remained in the budget," Ms Stevenson said.
"Stephen Jones and the Labor party have been strong supporters of the centre since we launched the campaign and we trusted they would keep the commitment."
Ms Stevenson said these funds will be used for operational costs to support direct service delivery.
"What we need now is for the NSW Government to play its part, by funding the capital costs of land and building as soon as possible ... so the women of the Illawarra can get the support they need without further delay," she said.
Prospective home buyers are being heralded as "winners" in the budget, with affordability and supply pressures addressed in an "aspirational" pledge to build a million "well located" homes by the decade's end - kicking off in mid-2024.
Plans were unveiled in an historic accord between the federal government, states and private investors, including the superannuation sector.
Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair heralded the federal government for seeking to mitigate the nation's housing crisis, which is felt hard in the Illawarra.
"It's very clear the federal government is genuinely committed to addressing the crisis shortfall in affordable rental housing," Ms Adair said. "We haven't seen this ever from the previous government."
However Ms Adair said the devil will be in the detail.
Investments will also go toward building 30,000 new social and affordable dwellings as part of its plans to address affordability needs, however it is unknown how many will be allocated to the Illawarra.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth also welcomed a swathe of measures to support small businesses and address dire skills shortages.
This includes the announcement of 936 additional tertiary student places at the University of Wollongong in key areas like teaching and nursing.
Mr Zarth also welcomed investment into renewable energy aimed to combat rising costs, and the budget's forecast deficit of $36.9 billion - an improvement of $41.1 billion.
"This certainty and strength in the economy is crucial for a continued drive for productive enterprise," he said.
"For too long, Illawarra businesses have been battling rising energy prices, and the budget contains major investments in transmission infrastructure and support for the transition to renewables which will benefit regions like the Illawarra with strong ambitions in that sector."
The Illawarra will also benefit from national funding programs where those funds are spent locally.
Of these, Labor has committed $235 million to start the roll out of Medicare Urgent Care Clinics including one in the Illawarra, and community batteries in Dapto and Warrawong out of a $200 million fund.
Other local commitments include $9 million for the Darkes Sports Park and Community Hub at Kembla Grange, and $2.5 million for local projects to improve disability services, upgrade schools and enhance sporting, community and multicultural facilities.
Further south, Labor will also fund $22.5 million towards an Australia-first Birthing on Country Centre of Excellence in Nowra.
The research-backed centre aims to drive down disproportionate rates of stillbirths in Aboriginal woman, by providing culturally safe wraparound care for mothers and families.
A satellite headspace service will also be delivered to Kiama, budget documents say.
Big ticket road infrastructure items are $95.6 million for planning Picton Road upgrades, which was made in the previous government's budget, as well as $32 million to kickstart planning for the Nowra Bypass.
There was no mention of high speed rail for the Illawarra in budget documents, with $500 million from Sydney to Newcastle allocated.
Mr Jones highlighted Labor's commitments around childcare, aged care and slashing Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme as measures "the people of the Illawarra and around the country will enjoy".
$4.7 billion over four years will be invested to make childcare cheaper, and $2.5 billion will be invested to mandate aged care facilities to have a registered nurse on site 24/7.
The number of weeks new parents can access paid parental leave will also be lifted to 26 weeks by 2026, increasing by two weeks each year from its existing 18 weeks.
Medicines under the PBS will decrease from $42.50 to $30 per script.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.