Housing: devil's in the detail

Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair heralded the federal government for seeking to mitigate the nation's housing crisis through a collaborative accord between all levels of governments.
"We haven't seen this ever from the previous government," she said.
Under the budget, a million new homes will be built before the end of the decade.
Of these, 30,000 will be social and affordable dwellings to address affordability needs.
However Ms Adair said the devil would be in the detail on where they are delivered.
It is unknown when, and how many, home could be allocated to the Illawarra.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.