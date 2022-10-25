Parents and other community members are calling on the state government to put the brakes on plans to remove demountables that house an Illawarra school's support unit, with fears it will disrupt students' learning.
The Department of Education plans to remove four of the six demountable buildings that house Oak Flats High School's Jamberoo unit, which supports students with learning disabilities, at the end of the year.
A department spokesperson said this was due to a decline in student numbers over the past decade.
The school is looking at the most suitable option for the four classes to be moved into the school's existing buildings.
"The current permanent learning spaces can accommodate existing students, and we're continuing to work with the school to ensure that the needs of all Oak Flats High School students continue to be met," the department spokesperson said.
But Vanessa Bishop, the parent of a year nine student, said the unit's buildings provided a safe, supportive space in which its 49 students could learn and grow in their own way.
She is leading the charge against the department's decision, starting up a change.org petition titled 'Save the Demountables at Oak Flats High School' which had attracted over 360 signatures as at Tuesday afternoon.
In a filmed walk-through of the demountables, Ms Bishop demonstrated how the six demountables were in close proximity to each other and a quiet outdoor space that included a sensory garden.
She said students with special needs sometimes struggled to cope in noisier, more open environments.
On social media, another parent credited the unit with allowing her son and his classmates to complete their HSC.
"These kids need the safety and security of the unit to be the best they can," the woman said.
Ms Bishop said parents were concerned about their children being pushed into mainstream spaces in the school, where "they won't have the room to learn and grow".
This was not just about her son and other current students, she said, but a wider community issue that would affect future students too.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said she was writing to Education Minister Sarah Mitchell with her concerns on Tuesday, asking for the plans to be paused until there was consultation with the relevant members of the school community.
"The problem is when people make arbitrary decisions... without consulting with the parents and the carers and the students," Ms Watson said.
"Of course people are going to be upset."
Ms Watson said she wanted to hear from affected parents and communicate their concerns to the minister.
She said these students were entitled to learn in appropriate spaces.
Ms Bishop said the school needed a purpose-built building for the unit in the long term, but at the moment the demountables were acceptable.
The education department will install refurbished demountable buildings if required in future to accommodate any potential growth in student numbers.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
