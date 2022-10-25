Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Parents concerned about Oak Flats High School Jamberoo unit changes

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents and other community members are calling on the state government to put the brakes on plans to remove demountables that house an Illawarra school's support unit, with fears it will disrupt students' learning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.