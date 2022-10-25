Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Wollongong Town Hall will be turned into a tennis stadium to retell Evonne Goolagong Cawley's incredible story

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The story of tennis ace Evonne Goolagong Cawley will be told at Wollongong Town Hall this week. Picture supplied by Merrigong.

A true tennis ace is being honoured through performance this week in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.