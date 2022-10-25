A true tennis ace is being honoured through performance this week in the Illawarra.
From Wednesday, the Main Auditorium of Wollongong Town Hall will be transformed into a tennis stadium to evoke the magic and action of Evonne Goolagong Cawley's incredible story.
Sunshine Super Girl is part of Merrigong Theatre Company's 2022 season and will run until Saturday, and will use a combination of storytelling, movement, and stunning projections to tell the heart-warming story of Wiradjuri sporting legend.
"There's something about a number one sportsperson that is utterly transfixing," said writer and director Andrea James.
"The sheer wonderment of watching the best in the world is a sight to behold. Sunshine Super Girl is not a documentary, but rather a dramatization for stage that relives the moments that we remember and know about. Ours is a legendary tale about a Legend and National Icon."
It's suitable for ages 12 and up. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander guests are advised the performance may contain images of people who are deceased. It will have mild coarse language, adult themes, flashing lights and haze.
For more details and tickets, visit: https://merrigong.com.au/shows/sunshine-super-girl/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
