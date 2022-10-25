Police who pulled over a Lake Heights man who was tailgating, swerving in and out of his lane and travelling at 140km/h on the Princes Motorway at Maddens Plains, found a half-full bottle of Corona in the driver's door compartment.
Jason Wairangi Murton, 37, was driving a gold Toyota Camry south on the Princes Motorway at 4.35pm on Saturday, July 30 this year when police spotted him driving erratically.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, police saw the car tailgating other vehicles and swerving side to side no more than three metres behind other cars.
Police saw Murton's car cross the edge line and lane line numerous times.
A speedometer clocked Murton travelling at 140km/h in the 100km/h zone and police stopped him shortly afterwards.
When showing police his licence, Murton had slurred speech, red, glassy, bloodshot eyes and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. Documents state Murton struggled to follow simple instructions.
A roadside breath test produced a reading of 0.302 and police arrested Murton.
When police pulled Murton over they could see a half empty bottle of Corona in the driver's door compartment and at Corrimal police station Murton later admitted to drinking while driving.
Despite his breath alcohol reading, Murton told police he only drank four bottles of Corona beer between when he started drinking at 1pm and when he was pulled over at 4.35pm.
A later reading at the police station returned a result of 0.180. The limit for fully licensed drivers in NSW is 0.05.
Murton subsequently had his licence suspended.
Four weeks later, on Monday, August 29, police spotted Murton driving on Flagstaff Road, Berkeley on his way to an appointment at the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service.
Police stopped Murton and found his licence suspended. A breath test this time returned a negative result.
On Tuesday, Murton's lawyer Cameron Meaney told Wollongong Local Court that Murton drinks up to 12 beers a day and has been diagnosed with alcohol use disorder.
Magistrate Robert Walker said the circumstances of Murton's offence were "very disturbing".
"You'll probably do the same again," Mr Walker said.
Magistrate Walker sentenced Murton to an intensive corrections order for 18 months with 200 hours of community service.
Murton's licence will be suspended for 12 months and for two years afterwards will have to fit an electronic breath tester to his car.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.