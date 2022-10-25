A man stands accused of sexually and indecently assaulting several children over a period of about 12 years.
In August, Hume Police District officers established Strike Force Crispsparkle to investigate the alleged sexual and indecent assaults of five children in the Southern Highlands between 2000 and 2012, when the children were aged between six and 17.
About 8.20am on Monday, officers raided a home in Bendooley Street, Welby and arrested a 39-year-old man.
He was subsequently charged with 17 offences, including six counts of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 16; two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 16; aggravated sexual assault and inflict actual bodily harm; two counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 10; three counts of inciting a person under 10 to commit an indecent act; two counts of indecent assault on a person under 16; and sexual intercourse without consent.
Police also seized electronic devices from the home.
The man appeared before Moss Vale Local Court on Monday and was formally refused bail to reappear in the same court on December 19.
Police encourage anyone who is a victim of such crimes to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.