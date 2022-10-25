Figtree dad Dane Tobias may be a chef by day, but when he clocks off, he swaps his kitchen knives for swords, incense and deadly speed.
Mr Tobias has spent a decade learning the intricate methods of traditional kung fu, pushing his body and mind to the breaking point to reach the pinnacle of the ancient practice.
Through vigorous training, traditional meditation, and a host of broken bones along the way, Mr Tobias has officially reached "Sifu" level, becoming a master within a rare branch of the White Eyebrow Sect.
Now, Mr Tobias is preparing to share his knowledge of self-protection with the next generation at his own kung fu school, Geng Jak Ging Mo Kwoon, meaning internal shock power school.
A chance encounter
Mr Tobias's kung fu journey began ten years ago, with a single question from a colleague that would change the course of his life.
After a gruelling day at work in a Wollongong restaurant, a waiter noticed Mr Tobias looked stressed and run down.
"Why don't you come train with me?" he asked.
From that day onward, Mr Tobias trained in the ancient art, doing thousands of brick wall punches and other hits for up to five hours a day.
"I started to train my butt off," he said.
He attended seminars from grand masters, learnt stone therapy, traditional Dit Dar medicine, and became a student of his own grandmaster, South Coast-based Garry Hearfield.
Day in the Life of a kung fu Master
Mr Tobias's commitment to his way of life goes beyond physical training: he's learning Cantonese language, often eats traditional Cantonese food, uses eastern medicine, and practices standing and moving meditation and Taoist breathing.
He incorporates kung fu practice into everything he does, even outside his physical training.
"Someone might say, 'When do you do kung fu?'. Every second I'm breathing," he said.
"When I'm walking, I'm doing kung fu because I'm breathing and channelling. "
Mr Tobias said he usually gets up at 6AM to train for two hours before work and studies during his work breaks.
After working on his feet for 12 hours, Mr Tobias comes home to do sitting meditations, or extra training in kung fu "forms", sequences made up of dozens of kung fu moves.
To help in his recovery, Mr Tobias has a cabinet filled with sacred medicines and potions that hail from the Mount Emei in southern province of China, with recipes passed down through the generations of his kung fu system.
Teaching the next generation
Now a master and 8th Generation Disciple of the Gnor Nei Shan Bak Mei Pai kung fu, Mr Tobias hopes to start sharing his knowledge with the next generation.
As a kid, Mr Tobias grew up admiring the grace of kung fu legends like Jackie Chan and Jet Li.
Now a Dad of three, he's already teaching his kids the art of self-protection, and plans to expand his lessons in kung fu practice and culture to the Illawarra region.
"We don't believe in fighting. We believe in resolution," he said.
As a masters, Mr Tobias hope to make sure the children he teaches can cultivate a healthy, prosperous life through the art of kung fu.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
