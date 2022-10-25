Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The Figtree kung fu master ready to train the next generation of young warriors

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Figtree dad Dane Tobias may be a chef by day, but when he clocks off, he swaps his kitchen knives for swords, incense and deadly speed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.