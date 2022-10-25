Rumours over the closure of Beecroft Peninsula in the northern headland of Jervis Bay have been quashed, however the community is hoping for more transparency over access to these areas in the future.
The Beecroft Peninsula encompasses an area of about 5250 hectares just south of Currarong, with much-loved white sandy swimming spots in the area including Honeymoon Bay, Long Beach and Silica Cove.
A large portion of the Beecroft Peninsula, about 4200 hectares, is under the administration of the Australian Defence Force for use as a live-firing range called the Beecroft Weapon Range.
Access to this weapons range is restricted to the public at certain times, but has been increasingly restricted over the past few years, according to community and climbing groups.
Australian Climbing Assocation president Vanessa Wills said a group member attempted to go climbing, but was not allowed outside the fence of the lighthouse as usual.
"The ranger was forthcoming in that things have changed fairly dramatically over the last couple of weeks," Ms Wills said.
"Their instructions were they were going to be tightening access. And that person couldn't give us a timeline on how long that might be.
"A whole lot of people were being denied access and those in the community certainly heard rumours."
Rumours over the peninsula's permanent closure started circulating on social media on various community groups at the weekend, after one group suggested it could be fully off limits to the public in the near future.
Ms Wills feared a "world-class climbing area", as well as much-loved kayaking, fishing, birdwatching and bushwalking spots would be lost if it were to close.
In a statement, the Department of Defence cleared up rumours and said closures are due to works underway to repair damage from severe weather.
It added popular spots on the peninsula would be closed only until they are fixed.
"There is no proposal to close the Beecroft Peninsula to the public permanently, or to permanently reduce public access at Bundarwa/Beecroft Weapons Range," a Defence spokesperson said.
"At present, the Honeymoon Bay Road is temporarily closed due to weather damage that has rendered it unsafe for use by the public.
"It is scheduled to reopen once the necessary remediation works have been completed.
"Ongoing adverse weather has affected access to other parts of the Bundarwa/Beecroft Weapons Range, and repair or remediation works will be conducted as required."
The closures are not related to unexploded ordnance, and there are no closures currently scheduled for Defence exercises.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips raised the issue with Minister for Defence and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles after the rumours kicked off, and updated constituents on Monday evening.
Mrs Phillips confirmed a Defence representative will attend a Currarong Community Association meeting on Saturday at 2:30pm to discuss the issue.
Ms Wills hopes there will be assurances made at the meeting that there is no "long-term agenda to restrict access to the peninsula".
On Tuesday afternoon, Defence updated public access arrangements to the peninsular via social media.
"With the exception of Honeymoon Bay Road, all public access roads will be open as usual," it said on the Beecroft Weapons Range and Peninsula Facebook page.
"Repairs are being scoped, however, ongoing rain events will likely hamper remediation works. We will provide an update on the repairs as soon as we have more information."
It added ongoing severe weahter may damage roads, causing them to close temporarily on short notice, and confirmed opening hours are Friday 1pm to 5pm, 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
All visitors who attend the range are required to undergo an induction of safe areas to access and risks within the area.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
