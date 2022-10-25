Illawarra Mercury
Community hopes for transparency after Beecroft Peninsular rumours put to rest by Department of Defence

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:26am, first published 4:10am
Damage from continued wet weather has rendered much of the Beecroft Peninsula inaccessible. Picture by Bayside Aerial Images.

Rumours over the closure of Beecroft Peninsula in the northern headland of Jervis Bay have been quashed, however the community is hoping for more transparency over access to these areas in the future.

