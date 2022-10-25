Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Fancy running a market in Kiama? The council wants to hear from you

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:54am, first published October 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM file picture by Anna Warr.

Kiama Council is seeking expressions of interest from market managers wishing to secure a licence to operate a market from Blowhole Point Reserve or Coronation Park, Kiama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.