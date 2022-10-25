Fancy running a market in Kiama? The council wants to hear from you

Kiama Council is seeking expressions of interest from market managers wishing to secure a licence to operate a market from Blowhole Point Reserve or Coronation Park, Kiama.
Current operators all had their licences extended to June 30 this year and are now being rolled over month-by-month while the council shift's to a new policy around how the region's markets are handled.
A council spokesman said no operators were getting "kicked-out" and were able to apply for a new licence.
Council has established a new process for approving and managing of markets on public land, as set out in our Markets at Public Places Policy.
"Previously we had a complex process of market operators requiring a development application to operate as well as a licence and renewals every period. There was also a levy for each stall at individual markets," Director Engineering and Works Mike Dowd had said in July.
"Market managers now will follow an expression of interest process for a market licence with a simplified fee structure in place to occupy public land."
The closing date is 5pm, Wednesday November 23.
Further information: EOI - Blowhole Pt & Coronation Park Markets
