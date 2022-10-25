Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Amazing pictures as beast of a storm cell travels over Illawarra

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:20am, first published 5:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A massive storm cell is moving over the Illawarra providing some impressive skies and prompting a severe thunderstorm warning from the Bureau of Meterology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.