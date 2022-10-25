Amazing pictures as beast of a storm cell travels over Illawarra

A massive storm cell is moving over the Illawarra providing some impressive skies and prompting a severe thunderstorm warning from the Bureau of Meterology.
The BOM warns a humid, tropical airmass over the coast will likely bring damaging winds, large hailstones in the next several hours.
Across the Illawarra residents looked upwards as the sky darkened. Travis Thompson was able to capture the photograph above as the storm moved over Port Kembla.
While Kelli Wells at Shellharbour Council said she thought a twister was about to land.
"It started rotating!! It was only slow but for a moment I thought we'd get a bird's eye view of a little twister," she said.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
