Hot Property Illawarra: Warrawong's 'half-house' sold after 26 years in same ownership

Firstly, the famous "half-house" in Warrawong has sold.
The house sold for $482,000 after being held by the one owner for more than 25 years.
An Illawarra couple put down the money for the one-bedroom home. Find out more.
At the higher-end of the market, an Austinmer property has set a new residential price record for the suburb.
The listing at 169-171 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Austinmer sold for $4,305,000.
The home has been a popular short-term holiday let, and sold after six days on the market.
A registered dog breeder has a unique proposition for the buyer of their family home.
Sarah Tuckey said the idea of giving away one of their miniature groodle puppies with the sale of their Yallah property was somewhat of a joke to begin with.
"In some crazy timing, we've had two litters of groodles born and our house goes on the market at the same time," she said.
"But a few people have seen them at the open houses, and commented, kind of in a joking way, 'oh, does the puppy come with the house?'"
Meanwhile, fewer Illawarra properties are changing hands, and taking twice as long to do so, according to new figures.
In a sign that market conditions may be creating opportunities for prospective home buyers, the data also shows that Illawarra vendors are now taking a greater reduction in sale price from the initial listing.
Recent buyer Josh Dean is among those to have benefited from slower conditions.
We talked to Mr Dean about his experiences.
Finally, the federal government should commit to delivering at least one-third of its promised one million new homes in regional locations hit hard by accommodation shortages, according to a leading lobby group.
The federal government committed to an aspirational target of building one million new homes over five years from 2024 under what it refers to as the 'housing accord', announced as part of Tuesday's budget.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
