Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Concern held for missing Shellharbour teen Gai Tue Vu, police appeal for help

Updated October 25 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concern held for missing Shellharbour teen, police appeal for help

Police have appealed for the public's assistance to find a teenage girl missing from Shellharbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.