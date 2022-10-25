Concern held for missing Shellharbour teen, police appeal for help

Police have appealed for the public's assistance to find a teenage girl missing from Shellharbour.
Gai Tue Vu, also known as Amy, aged 13, was last seen at a home in Oak Flats, about 9.30pm Monday.
After she could not be found the following morning, Lake Illawarra police officers were notified and began inquiries to locate her.
Amy's family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age and her disappearance is out of character.
Amy is described as being of Asian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a thin build and with black hair.
It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.
Anyone who may have seen Amy or has information about her location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
