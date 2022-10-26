Missing Shellharbour teen found safe and well

A teenage girl missing from the Shellharbour area has been located safe and well.
Police started searching for the 12-year-old after she was last seen at an Oak Flats home about 9:30pm Monday night, but confirmed she had since returned home on Wednesday morning.
Officers extended their thanks for the public's assistance.
