An unprovoked attack at The Beaches hotel on Saturday night left the men's bathrooms covered in blood.
Police are appealing for the public to come forward after up to four men were attacked during the Echo Fest at The Beaches hotel in Thirroul.
An eyewitness has told The Mercury that while waiting in line for the men's bathrooms, a man tapped on one of the cubicle doors to jokingly say "hurry up".
Then the man went to the urinal and five seconds later, a man burst out of the cubicle, and said "Who f---ing said that" before grabbing the man who tapped on the door and attacking him.
"He grabbed the guy next to me, threw him on the ground and just started punching him over and over," the witness said.
The attacker then punched another man who tried to assist the original victim.
The witness said the initial victim stood back up and tried to apologise to his attacker.
"He said, 'I'm really sorry, I'll buy you a beer," and then he smashed him again and he fell down and smashed his head on the urinal," he said.
"He had the guy that was most severely hurt and he had him by the hair, he was face-down on the files and he was smashing his face into the tiles.
"It wasn't just trying to hurt him, it was like he was trying to kill him."
The witness said the man went on to attack two other people before fleeing the venue. All up, the entire incident took about 30 seconds.
In a statement, police said officers from Wollongong were called to a licensed premises on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul, following reports of a fight.
"Police have been told a 29-year-old man entered the bathroom, when an altercation took place with another man, where the 29-year-old was allegedly punched in the head several times, knocking him unconscious," the statement said.
"He suffered bleeding and swelling to the mouth and had two teeth broken."
After the attack, the witness said there was "blood everywhere" but the strangest part was what the attacker was doing while he was punching the victims.
"He was making sound effects with his voice, like 'ounce, ounce' like he thought he was playing a video game, it was so strange."
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899.
