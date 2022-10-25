Picton Road reopens after truck crash at Cataract

Picton Road has reopened in both directions after crews cleaned up a fuel spill from a truck crash at Cataract.
The accident happened about 5.30pm near Mount Keira Road, with emergency services and Transport for NSW crews attending the scene.
NSW Police confirmed it was a single vehicle crash and no one sustained injuries.
Eastbound vehicles were diverted to Mount Keira Road, while heavy vehicles were parked as crews tended to the fuel spill.
The road reopened about 8.15pm, according to Live Traffic.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.