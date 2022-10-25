Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Picton Road reopens after truck crash at Cataract

Updated October 25 2022 - 9:29am, first published 7:22am
A truck involved in an accident on Picton Road on Tuesday evening. Picture by Dan Hearnden

Picton Road has reopened in both directions after crews cleaned up a fuel spill from a truck crash at Cataract.

