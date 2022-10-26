Wollongong Hospital's Crown Street entrance will remain closed for another year as redevelopment works continue.
The entrance was closed in March 2020 for COVID-19 screening practices but is now supporting works at the hospital that are part of the $700 million Shellharbour Hospital and integrated services project.
"The works will see the delivery of a range of new infrastructure such as the new palliative care ward that has been designed to focus on enhancing the environment for patients and their families," Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District northern Illawarra hospital group general manager Nicole Sheppard said.
Ms Sheppard said the work also involved the construction of a new specialist rehabilitation gym on level nine, which would include "state-of the-art equipment in a light-filled gymnasium".
The work will also result in improvements to the staff cafeteria, while the cardiology ward will be moved so it sits alongside the cardiac diagnostic centre.
People visiting the hospital should use the hospital's main entrance off Loftus Street, which connects to the multi-storey car park via the overhead bridge.
The Shellharbour Hospital and integrated services project includes not only the refurbishment of Wollongong Hospital, but the construction of the new Shellharbour Hospital at Dunmore, which is slated for completion in 2027; the refurbishment of Bulli Hospital; and the construction of a new community health centre at Warrawong.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
