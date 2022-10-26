Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Hospital Crown St entrance closed for 12 months

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 6:00am
Wollongong Hospital's Crown Street entrance will remain closed for months yet, as refurbishment work continues. Picture by Adam McLean.

Wollongong Hospital's Crown Street entrance will remain closed for another year as redevelopment works continue.

