Police are investigating a fire that broke out in a Warrawong unit on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the three-storey unit building on Northcliffe Drive at 6.46am on Wednesday.
They managed to contain the fire to the unit on the second level, but the unit sustained significant damage to its lounge room and other rooms.
No one was inside the unit at the time nor injured, and the building's occupants were allowed to return inside.
The matter was handed over to officers at Lake Illawarra Police District, who began investigating the circumstances of the fire.
