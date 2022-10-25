Illawarra Mercury
Detectives release CCTV images in Port Kembla assault investigation

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:20pm
The CCTV image detectives have released in relation to the assault of a man in Port Kembla earlier this month.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a person they believe can help with their investigation of an attack on a man in Port Kembla earlier this month.

