Detectives have released CCTV images of a person they believe can help with their investigation of an attack on a man in Port Kembla earlier this month.
Just before 10pm on Monday, October 10, emergency services were called to a home in Port Kembla after a 53-year-old man was assaulted.
It was reported that three men, some armed with weapons - including a large knife - attacked the man and stole cash.
Detectives from the Lake Illawarra Police District are investigating the incident under Strike Force Calques.
They have released an image taken from CCTV which shows a vehicle that they believe might be connected to the incident, and an image of a man who might be able to help with their enquiries.
The man depicted in the image is described as being of Pacific Islander or Maori appearance, with a large build and tattoos on his neck, wearing black track pants and a black jumper.
Anyone with information about either the vehicle or the man depicted in the images, is urged to contact Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
