Here's why there's demolition works at Kiama Showgrounds

If you've been wondering what's happening at the much loved Kiama Showgrounds, they are about to get a much needed makeover.
Kiama Council has deemed the stables at the showground unsafe and "structurally unsound beyond rectification".
The Showground stables will be demolished, and asbestos roofing removed, with work between now and mid-November.
This work is funded as part of the NSW Government's Showground Renewal package, to the value of $687,500.
"We will do our best to keep the cliffside path open but the path may be closed at times, particularly during asbestos removal," the council said in a statement.
"The area will be fenced off and clearly signposted."
The council will provide temporary horse stalls for use during the 2023 Kiama Show, slated for January 27 and 28.
Other works around the grounds to be completed as part of the renewal project include:
