LOOSE ENDS: Guts, glory in pennant deciders

By Mike Driscoll
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:11am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:16pm
Windangs Division 2 side celebrate winning the Zone 16 pennant flag. Picture by Harry Herring

Warilla clinched two Zone 16 men's pennant titles including winning a Division 3 extra-end thriller, while Windang and Jamberoo were also triumphant in grand finals at Windang last Sunday.

