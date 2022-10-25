LOOSE ENDS: Guts, glory in pennant deciders

Warilla clinched two Zone 16 men's pennant titles including winning a Division 3 extra-end thriller, while Windang and Jamberoo were also triumphant in grand finals at Windang last Sunday.
Rain forced the Division 3 and Division 4 deciders to be suspended for an hour, while Warilla charged ruthlessly to a ninth straight top-grade title with a 62-39 win over Towradgi and Windang rallied for a comeback 64-58 win over Dapto Citizens (No 1) in Division 2.
The most gripping of deciders was Division 3 with sectional winners Albion Park and runner-up Warilla (No 1) locked 55-55 after 63 ends.
Dennis Hitchen and John Pendergast skipped their Warilla rinks to a win, while Albion Park skip Rod Claypole and partners had a big win to ensure that after seven competition rounds, plus two semi-finals, a final and a grand final, the pennant flag would be decided on an extra end.
The extra end shootout was just as exciting with both clubs winning one rink by a shot, while Warilla picked up three shots on the other rink to claim a remarkable triumph.
Meanwhile in Division 4 Jamberoo celebrated an unbeaten season in style, with the pennant flag decided by a round-robin format featuring the three section winners.
Jamberoo began with authority with a 71-51 (10-0) win over Wiseman Park the previous weekend, with Dapto Citizens (No 2) beating Wisos 60-55 (9-1) in game two last Saturday.
Jamberoo were a little too strong for Citos 66-41 in the winner-take-all game three, to complete an undefeated season; after picking up 65 points out of a possible 70 in Section 1.
Meanwhile, Windang clinched its third straight pennant in Grade2/Division 2 following a hard-fought 64-58 win over Dapto Citizens (No1), who beat their clubmates in Saturday's final.
Windang skip Gregg Stevens and partners set up the victory with a 31-15 rink win, while Citos skip Dave Kember won 24-14 and the other rink between Rod Taylor (Citos) and Daniel Doyle (Windang) was tied 19-19.
Windang trailed for most of the grand final but finished strongly for an emotional win with many from their team to play in Grade 1 next season.
Finally, there was no stopping one of the state's best pennant teams Warilla from clinching a ninth straight top-grade Zone flag against Towradgi, who beat Kiama 62-51 in Saturday's grand final qualifier.
Warilla won all three rinks with Gary Kelly and partners victorious 21-13, Aaron Teys winning 22-12 and Corey Wedlock on top 19-14.
Illawarra's four Zone champions can now prepare for a showdown with the state's top teams in the 2022 Men's NSW State Pennant Finals from November 18-20.
While Warilla's Div 1 side will be among the favourites for the state flag, the quality of the other three champions means Illawarra should be contenders in all divisions.
And while there was some scepticism over the value of a seven round men's only pennant season in just four divisions, it was surely a worthy venture with 11 clubs featuring in the playoffs and grand final weekend a big success at headquarters Windang.
Illawarra will have a full deck of four teams at next month's State Women's Pennant Finals following an excellent victory by Woonona in their Division 4 regional playoff.
The Woonona ladies were the only Illawarra team required to play a regional playoff against the Southern Highlands champions and responded with a convincing 48-33 over Picton to seal their place at the State Finals.
Earlier, the Woonona side rallied to post a 38-31 win over Thirroul in the Illawarra playoffs with both clubs victorious in their respective section in Division 4 this season.
Woonona, join Division 3/Grade 3 champions Dapto Citizens, plus Grade 2 winners Figtree Sports and Grade 1 champions Warilla at the NSW Women's Pennant Finals.
Dapto Citizens produced a fine 42-38 comeback win over Windang in their Illawarra playoff after both clubs won their section in the Illawarra comp.
This year there will be a NSW Single Gender pennants finals for the men's and women's competition but the State Finals will be held together on November 18-20.
Port City and Lake Cathie bowling clubs are co-hosting both Division 1 finals, while the other women's finals are at Taren Point (Division 2), Bomaderry (Division 3) and Division 4 at Valentine and Marks Point clubs.
The men's Division 2 State Finals are at Cabramatta and Mt Lewis, with Division 3 co-hosted by Club Dubbo and Macquarie Dubbo bowling clubs, and Warilla Bowls to be headquarters for the Division 4 finals.
Nominations for the Zone 16 Triples are well down on recent years with the finalists to be determined in all three formats on Sunday afternoon. (OCT 30)
Just 26 teams have entered the State Triples which along with Reserve Triples will be hosted by Warilla Bowls, with Kiama headquarters for the Seniors competition.
Figtree Sports' Harry Johnston and Mark Sunderland are back to defend their Seniors crown with Ian Callaway the new lead, replacing Mick White.
Warilla's all international team of Gary Kelly, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Teys (skip) are the side to beat in the State Triples, and following a first round bye, face Figtree's Tim Love, Dennis Cooper and Steve Simeon on Saturday afternoon. (OCT 29)
Twenty-nine Reserve Triples teams have their sights on winning up to four games this weekend to book a place in the final. All three Zone Triples Finals have been tentatively scheduled for November 12 or 13.
