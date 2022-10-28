Compensation for lung disease Advertising Feature

Michelle Walsh, a partner at Turner Freeman Lawyers located in Atchison Street in Wollongong. Picture supplied.

Asbestos was used in a wide range of building and insulation materials throughout most of the 20th century and we all know that exposure to asbestos can cause illness many years after exposure.

Asbestos-related disease can occur through both work and non-work related exposure such as home renovation or coming into contact with clothes contaminated with asbestos fibres such as when washing clothes.

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos dust and can occur even when a short exposure to asbestos such as in home renovation work. There are other diseases that can be caused by asbestos exposure include asbestos-related pleural disease, pulmonary fibrosis and asbestosis.

Silicosis is another serious irreversible lung disease that causes permanent disability and can be fatal.



Silicosis and other silica-related conditions are caused through inhalation of very small particles of silica dust that are breathed deep into the lungs and cause inflammation and scarring.



It was prevalent in the 1940s to 1960s particularly among construction and demolition workers until safer work practices reduced the number of cases.

However there has been a resurgence of silicosis from the mid 2010s in particular with people working with manufactured stone such as is used in home building for kitchen benchtops.



Workers with silicosis tend to be younger than workers with other dust diseases and are usually aged between 40-60 so tend to be still of working age.

Authorities have been so concerned with the increase in diagnosis of silicosis that they have taken measures including making silicosis a notifiable condition under the Public Health Act, banning uncontrolled dry cutting of manufactured stone and implementing revised workplace exposure standards for respirable crystalline silica.

What rights do you have if you are diagnosed with a dust related lung condition?

You may potentially have a claim against an employer or a third party such as the manufacturer of the products that a person worked with. Those cases are brought in the Dust Diseases Tribunal, a specialist court which hears cases about dust diseases. Workers exposed to dust at work whilst employed by a NSW employer also have rights to claim statutory weekly payments as well as payment of medical expenses, lawn mowing, travel and domestic assistance through icare.