Super-sized apartment in Wollongong

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Perched high on the sixth floor of Wollongong's landmark 'Elements' development, this stylish home takes a deluxe approach to urban living.
Designed on a house-like scale, interiors accommodate in premium comfort and flaunt a quality modern finish throughout.
The brilliant entertainers' balcony spans the property's generous full width, and captures picturesque views over the golf course and ocean to Port Kembla.
There's secure intercom entry to enjoy too plus basement parking and a lockable storage cage on title, not to mention the blue-ribbon city/coast lifestyle address moments from the CBD.
Perfect for the professional or downsizer, the spacious lounge/dining flows through full-height doors to a covered terrace.
The family-friendly kitchen has a dishwasher, gas cooking and breakfast bar while the full master quarters have a balcony, ensuite and blue-sky escarpment outlook.
Enjoy the tiled bathroom with tub, large laundry and mirrored wardrobes throughout the apartment.
Features include new paintwork and carpet, multiple air-conditioning units and lift access. Pets are welcome.
An exclusive locale with restaurants, free shuttle and golf club on the doorstep plus close to Woolies, ALDI, WIN Stadium and Lang Park.
