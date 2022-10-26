A healthy Peyton Siva is one of the best point-guards in the world. That's the firm belief of the man himself as he looks to make an impression on the NBL second time around.
The new Hawks recruit's initial arrival in Australia with the Breakers last season proved something of a false start, a serious hamstring injury just two games in ruling him out for eight weeks.
It came amid a host of other pressures for the franchise that endured the very worst of COVID disruptions that took a toll on the court. Back in Australia via a stint in Greece, Siva is ready to show Australian fans, in particular the Hawks faithful, the best version of himself.
"My thing that I've struggled with my whole career is just staying healthy," Siva said.
"If I can stay healthy I feel like I'm one of the best point-guards, not only in the NBL, but basketball period.
"I've shown that throughout my career when I am healthy so that's my thing, and I wanted to come back and get a better feel for the league.
"I know I have a lot more that I can do, I have a lot more to prove than what I showed last year. That's my goal, that when the end of the year happens I've shown that I'm a much better player than I was last year."
Hawks fans will no doubt be sweating on the 31-year-old's fitness given he arrives as an import replacement for the injured Justin Robinson, but Siva's confident he can hit the ground running after arriving on Tuesday.
"We're pros so you've got to come in and be ready no matter what the circumstances are," Siva said.
"Mentally I'm definitely prepared. Physically it might take some time just getting used to the style of play, the rhythm and just learning the plays.
"I know these first couple of games [I'm] going to be a little rusty but, for me, it's just about progressing, getting the better and better and just getting some wins.
"[Knowing] the style of play is definitely a plus. Coming into it last year I didn't really know what to expect. Each team has a different style, but pretty all like to get up and down and run.
"Watching [the Hawks], their style is a lot of passing, cutting, moving without the ball and I've played in different styles throughout my career where we've had to do that."
The Hawks are 1-5 and head to Brisbane on Thursday desperate for a win. While he's not feeling any extra pressure on the personal front, Siva experienced enough last time he was in Australia to know things can turn quickly.
"We were in a bit of a [bad] situation with New Zealand last year and my message to these guys is just keep their heads up and don't fall into that loser mentality because then things start going the wrong way," Siva said.
"In this league if you can string five or six [wins] in a row you're right back at the top of the leader board.
"They had some really close games early on where they lost in the last five-six minutes of the game so, when they called me, they just needed someone to come in and help run the show as far as getting guys in the right spot and making the right plays.
"The last couple of games shots just haven't been falling for them but, for the most part, on the defensive end they've done a great job playing hard, guys rotating, making the extra play.
"You don't want to come into a situation where guys aren't playing hard, aren't caring so for me to see that was really important. If you can get that, good things will happen, shots will start to fall, guys will start to get healthy and things will start to go in the right direction.
"If we can get a couple of wins before the [FIBA] break that'd be amazing and then going into the break we can get those two weeks to really gel."
