Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Hawks recruit Peyton Siva ready to roll in NBL second coming

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:00am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Import recruit Peyton Siva will debut for the Hawks against Brisbane on Thursday night. Picture - Getty Images

A healthy Peyton Siva is one of the best point-guards in the world. That's the firm belief of the man himself as he looks to make an impression on the NBL second time around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.