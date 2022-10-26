The spooky season is upon us and an Illawarra environmental leader believes the scariest thing this Halloween is not the ghosts or zombies, but the waste generated by the holiday.
Former Green Connect general manager Kylie Flament has some advice on how to make Halloween sustainable this year.
"My golden rule is every time you buy something think about where it has come from and where it will go," Ms Flament said.
Using recyclable and reusable decorations, Ms Flament said, is the responsible thing to do.
"You can also make things out of paper, cardboard and even a pumpkin would be better than buying plastic stuff that won't last very long."
"Going to op shops or asking around for people to lend you costumes is much better than going to a cheap department store and buying something that will fall apart by the end of the night," she said.
Another major contributor to waste production, Ms Flament said, are the individually wrapped lollies given out to trick-or-treaters.
"People give away single wrapped lollies, you could try other things like baking but with allergies it's problematic," she said.
Ms Flament said it would be worthwhile considering hosting an experience for the kids rather than distributing lollies.
"Someone could have a labyrinth set up in their front garden for kids to try out and that might excite them more than sweets."
Ms Flament advised trick-or-treaters to carry a bag to put all rubbish in when going around the streets.
"Be really mindful of not littering and picking up litter when you see it because it's all about responsibility," she said.
"Glitter is tiny tiny pieces of plastic, whether you get them on your clothes and they go through the washing machine or you wash it off your hands, it just ultimately flows into the ocean," she said.
Several Illawarra residents shared on Facebook, how they were planning to celebrate a green Halloween.
Woonona resident Roxanne Journet said she makes her own phantoms to hang up on the balcony.
"I also carve the flesh out of the pumpkins to make soup and pies and roast the seeds," she said.
Another Facebook user Erin Filippi said her kids' preschool requested parents to dress children up in costumes that were not newly bought and didn't contain any plastic.
She said they would also be decorating the house with a wreath made out of sticks and some bats out of banksia pods from their backyard.
Wollongong resident Anna Scott said the Recycle Mate app is a useful resource for Halloween waste.
"It's great for answers on how to recycle stuff, best bin drop off locations for recycling," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.