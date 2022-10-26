Albion Park to host Harmony Nines rugby league tournament for the first time

The international appeal of rugby league will be on show at Albion Park this weekend with the running of NSWRL's Harmony Nines tournament.
Some 44 teams representing 18 different countries will participate in the two-day multicultural event at Croome Road Sporting Complex on October 29-30.
The event returning after a four-year absence, will see players compete in U16 boys, U18 girls, senior men's and women's divisions, plus a social League Tag category.
North Macedonia will be involved for the first time in 2022.
Other countries taking part include NSW Samoa, Ozzy Cook Islands, Fiji-Australia, NSW Maori, Mediterranean-Middle East, Malta, Ireland, Africa United, South Sudan, Italy-Australia, El Salvador-Latin Heat, Argentina, Cambodia, Vietnam, Tonga, Philippines and NSW Indigenous.
Read more: Middleton kitting up in green once more
NSWRL head of community football Peter Clarke said all age groups will play games in the nine-a-side format each day, with cultural celebrations from each region or nation at night.
"So players get together and have a celebration of their heritage after playing a bit of footy together as well," Clarke said.
"A lot come together and form a group to play so they can help develop rugby league in their home country.
"The critical step in that happening is to kick off a group here in the Harmony Nines."
Read more: Siva ready to roll in NBL second coming
The Department of Regional NSW has provided $100,000 funding for the tournament which will see more than 675 participants on Saturday and Sunday.
This funding was welcomed by Heritage Rugby League NSW president Javed Hamidi, who said the Harmony Nines will be a culmination of a special return to football for many heritage clubs in NSW.
"It will celebrate culture and diversity through rugby league, while focusing on development, as well as providing a fun festival atmosphere for all participants, their families and communities," he said.
"It will celebrate culture and diversity through rugby league, while focusing on development, as well as providing a fun festival atmosphere for all participants, their families and communities.- Heritage Rugby League NSW president Javed Hamidi
Clarke added the next steps would be developing strategies and projects to give the game more traction in their own nations.
"The Harmony Nines is a wonderful initiative and goes from strength to strength every season," he said.
"We've missed out the past few years but we're back and it's the first time we've taken the Harmony Nines to a regional area."
The Harmony Nines NSW began in 2009 with the aim of increasing rugby league participation in multicultural communities across the state, as well as encouraging stronger understanding and harmony through Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) groups.
The increasingly popular tournament was last held in 2018 and was prevented from restarting until this season because of the disruptions caused to community sport by the COVID pandemic.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.