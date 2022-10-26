Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park to host Harmony Nines rugby league tournament for the first time

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Taprell, Ryder Heak, Alysha Janssen and Lindsay Elliott are looking forward to taking part in the Harmony Nines tournament at Croome Road Sporting Complex, Albion Park on October 29-30. Picture: Adam McLean

The international appeal of rugby league will be on show at Albion Park this weekend with the running of NSWRL's Harmony Nines tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.